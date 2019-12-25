Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 126,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 161,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.80.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, gold, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande and Minillas properties that covers an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located within the state of Zacatecas.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.