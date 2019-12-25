Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sets New 52-Week High at $413.00

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $413.00 and last traded at $411.99, with a volume of 287342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $405.59.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total value of $56,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,681 shares of company stock worth $32,976,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Tesla by 10.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,224 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Tesla by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Tesla by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

