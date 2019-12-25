Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,150.00

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and last traded at GBX 2,088 ($27.47), with a volume of 3925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,040 ($26.84).

AVON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,971.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,661.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.00 million and a P/E ratio of 46.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a GBX 13.89 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $6.94. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

In related news, insider Chloe Ponsonby bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,706 ($22.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,619 ($25,807.68). Also, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($26.34), for a total value of £21,281.26 ($27,994.29). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,175 shares of company stock worth $2,007,684.

Avon Rubber Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

