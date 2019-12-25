GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Trading 17.4% Higher

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG)’s share price was up 17.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.27, approximately 153,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 101,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 million and a P/E ratio of -32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About GFG Resources (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Pen Gold project consisting of 162 claims covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Dore Gold project, which covers an area of approximately 205 square kilometers located in Ontario.

