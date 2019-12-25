Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.17

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 11502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 368,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 515,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,713,000 after buying an additional 73,988 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

