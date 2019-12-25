Crown Mining (CVE:CWM) Trading Up 40%

Shares of Crown Mining Corp (CVE:CWM) rose 40% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 151,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 43,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

About Crown Mining (CVE:CWM)

Crown Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, nickel, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Moonlight-Superior copper project located in the Plumas County, California.

