Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.28

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Telkom SA Ltd ADS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA Ltd ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA Ltd ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Black Tusk Resources Trading Down 12.5%
Black Tusk Resources Trading Down 12.5%
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Reaches New 52-Week High at $475.50
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Reaches New 52-Week High at $475.50
Carl Zeiss Meditec Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.20
Carl Zeiss Meditec Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.20
BWX Technologies Hits New 52-Week High at $63.99
BWX Technologies Hits New 52-Week High at $63.99
Helius Medical Technologies Trading 66.3% Higher
Helius Medical Technologies Trading 66.3% Higher
Cboe Global Markets Sets New 1-Year High at $118.33
Cboe Global Markets Sets New 1-Year High at $118.33


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report