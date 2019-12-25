Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.28

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Telkom SA Ltd ADS alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Telkom SA Ltd ADS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA Ltd ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA Ltd ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.