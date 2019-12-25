WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.86

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 17515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

