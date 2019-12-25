Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AVID. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $8.36 on Monday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $359.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 505.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

