ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $27.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.95.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,545,000 after acquiring an additional 67,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 527,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $11,612,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 33.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 98,634 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

