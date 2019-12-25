Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

ARAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aravive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.35. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Also, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of Aravive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aravive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Aravive by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 51,197 shares during the period. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

