ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

ADMA stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.66. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 67.4% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 102,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 410,962 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

