Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.75 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.
QMCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Quantum from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quantum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.
Shares of Quantum stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. Quantum has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.
In other news, major shareholder Br Dialectic Capital Managemen sold 969,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $5,576,925.00. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Quantum Company Profile
Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.
