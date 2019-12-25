Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.75 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Quantum from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quantum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. Quantum has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quantum will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Br Dialectic Capital Managemen sold 969,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $5,576,925.00. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

