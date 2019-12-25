Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.90.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $134.30 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

