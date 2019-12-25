Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Shares of AXSM opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,064.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,912. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

