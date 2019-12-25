Horizon Therapeutics’ (HZNP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.62% from the company’s previous close.

HZNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.62.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $36.74.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $8,971,275.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 892,483 shares in the company, valued at $25,007,373.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $560,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,173.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,465,127. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 130,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

