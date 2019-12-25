Reviewing Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) & Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -9.78% -19.35% -11.16% Yandex 10.94% 12.22% 9.53%

7.8% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aurora Mobile and Yandex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 1 0 0 2.00 Yandex 0 0 7 0 3.00

Aurora Mobile currently has a consensus price target of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 357.55%. Yandex has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.66%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Yandex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Yandex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $103.87 million 2.35 -$9.63 million N/A N/A Yandex $1.84 billion 7.72 $685.00 million $0.95 45.97

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yandex beats Aurora Mobile on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail that provides access to email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Advertising Network service; Yandex.Radar, a market analytics tool; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Metrica, a web analytics system; Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service; Yandex.Station, a smart speaker; Yandex.Phone, an assistant. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service; Auto.ru for used and new cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds platform; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a travel aggregator service. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, celebrity content, and entertainment news; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program that provides up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, a personal recommendation service; Yandex.Cloud that allows companies to host and develop apps and services, and store and manage data; and Yandex.Drive, a free-floating car-sharing service. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

