InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will announce sales of $70.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.20 million. InVitae reported sales of $45.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full-year sales of $220.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $221.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $332.18 million, with estimates ranging from $314.30 million to $364.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 58.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. InVitae has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in InVitae by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

