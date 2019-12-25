Financial Analysis: Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) vs. Novocure (NYSE:NVCR)

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Novocure and Vapotherm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novocure 0 3 3 0 2.50 Vapotherm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Novocure presently has a consensus target price of $80.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.82%. Vapotherm has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.62%. Given Vapotherm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Novocure.

Profitability

This table compares Novocure and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novocure -8.43% -18.45% -6.95% Vapotherm -110.06% -107.95% -50.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novocure and Vapotherm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novocure $248.07 million 35.15 -$63.56 million ($0.69) -127.68 Vapotherm $42.38 million 5.88 -$42.47 million ($13.83) -0.85

Vapotherm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novocure. Novocure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Novocure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Novocure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novocure beats Vapotherm on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

