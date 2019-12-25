$37.90 Million in Sales Expected for IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to announce sales of $37.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.00 million. IMPINJ reported sales of $34.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full-year sales of $149.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $150.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $172.89 million, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $175.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

NASDAQ PI opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a market cap of $603.93 million, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 2.59. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

In other IMPINJ news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,000 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,250 shares of company stock worth $1,525,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 1,233.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 49,126 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

