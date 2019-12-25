$113.19 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will announce $113.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.49 million and the lowest is $110.28 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $121.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $448.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.78 million to $457.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $460.94 million, with estimates ranging from $444.54 million to $478.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SITC. Stifel Nicolaus raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 37.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SITC opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

