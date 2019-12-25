Comparing TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 93.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 101.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 39.30% 8.70% 2.12% TPG RE Finance Trust 36.92% 8.63% 2.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 4 0 0 2.00 TPG RE Finance Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.16%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.07%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $396.48 million 12.81 $285.07 million $2.65 14.28 TPG RE Finance Trust $266.90 million 5.65 $106.94 million $1.70 12.15

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats TPG RE Finance Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

