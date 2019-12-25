Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCAP. Shore Capital downgraded Tp Icap to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tp Icap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Tp Icap from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 381 ($5.01).

Shares of Tp Icap stock opened at GBX 415 ($5.46) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 386.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 329.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. Tp Icap has a 12 month low of GBX 265.40 ($3.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 425 ($5.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.48.

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

