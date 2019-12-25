Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SENS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 262 ($3.45) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

SENS stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.92) on Monday. Sensyne Health has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.78.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

