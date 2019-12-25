Kingswood (LON:KWG) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Kingswood (LON:KWG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON KWG opened at GBX 20.70 ($0.27) on Monday. Kingswood has a 1 year low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.43.
About Kingswood
