Kingswood (LON:KWG) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Kingswood (LON:KWG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON KWG opened at GBX 20.70 ($0.27) on Monday. Kingswood has a 1 year low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.43.

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides advisory and discretionary investment management, family office, regular savings, individual and family protection, tax and estate planning, and treasury management services.

