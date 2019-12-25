Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,700 by UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s previous close.

RDSB has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,275.50 ($29.93) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,235.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,366.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

