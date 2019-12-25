FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Minds Machines Group (LON:MMX)

Minds Machines Group (LON:MMX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MMX stock opened at GBX 6.85 ($0.09) on Monday. Minds Machines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.13.

In other Minds Machines Group news, insider Henry Turcan bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,731.65). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,135,000 shares of company stock worth $12,810,000.

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

