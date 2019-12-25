BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target Increased to GBX 600 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 613 ($8.06) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DZ Bank increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 616 ($8.10).

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 578.80 ($7.61) on Monday. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 590.80 ($7.77). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 571.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 542.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

