Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €1.40 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.10 ($1.28) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €0.60 ($0.70) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €1.28 ($1.48).

Shares of ETR:HDD opened at €1.14 ($1.32) on Monday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a twelve month low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of €2.13 ($2.48). The company’s 50 day moving average is €1.25 and its 200 day moving average is €1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62. The company has a market cap of $317.16 million and a PE ratio of 33.50.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

