Baader Bank Reiterates “€6.50” Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €6.50 ($7.56) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEC1. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.40 ($6.28).

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €5.00 ($5.81) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of €5.75 ($6.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and a P/E ratio of 32.68.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Analyst Recommendations for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

