Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €66.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €66.00 ($76.74) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Basf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.51 ($76.18).

ETR BAS opened at €67.54 ($78.53) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a fifty-two week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

