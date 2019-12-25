Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €59.00 by Baader Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.51 ($76.18).

ETR BAS opened at €67.54 ($78.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.87. Basf has a 12 month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12 month high of €74.61 ($86.76).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

