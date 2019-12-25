Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HRTG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of HRTG opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $378.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.96 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce Lucas sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,077,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,522,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $6,765,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at $5,778,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after acquiring an additional 349,237 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

