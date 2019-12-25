CorMedix Inc. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – B. Riley issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for CorMedix in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

CRMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

CorMedix stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 1,801,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $12,156,750.00. Also, Director Mehmood Khan acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $111,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,017 shares in the company, valued at $875,251.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,829,000 shares of company stock worth $12,343,290.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CorMedix by 64.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

