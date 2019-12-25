Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) to “Buy”

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.01. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 29.13, a current ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,415,716.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,057 shares of company stock valued at $59,504. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,782,000 after buying an additional 869,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter worth about $8,236,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 15.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,752,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,393,000 after buying an additional 230,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 92.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 203,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 20.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 864,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,370,000 after acquiring an additional 144,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

