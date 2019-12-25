FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issued By William Blair

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.24.

Shares of DFS opened at $85.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.93. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $92.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 257,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 309,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,104,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $439,000. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

