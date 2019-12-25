Brokers Offer Predictions for Brookfield Business Partners LP’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a report issued on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.80). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $42.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

