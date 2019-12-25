The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

HCKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.16 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after purchasing an additional 466,793 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,727,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,716,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 297.2% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 363,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 271,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 1,586.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 253,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.