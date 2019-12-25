Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Reduced by Analyst

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Capreit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$1.50. The firm had revenue of C$198.76 million for the quarter.

Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

