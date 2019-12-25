Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Reduced by Analyst

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Capreit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$1.50. The firm had revenue of C$198.76 million for the quarter.

Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Earnings History and Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR)

Latest News

Tp Icap Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt
Sensyne Health Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt
Kingswood Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap
Royal Dutch Shell PT Set at GBX 2,700 by UBS Group
FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Minds Machines Group
BAE Systems Price Target Increased to GBX 600 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.


