Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

HOMB stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. Home Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $257,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,813,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,855. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,754,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 46.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,581,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,511 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 22.1% in the second quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,426,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,732,000 after purchasing an additional 439,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 109,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

