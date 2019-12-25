Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $132.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

