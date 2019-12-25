Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) Issued By Raymond James

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Raymond James decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.75 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.31.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$23.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.48. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$9.45 and a 12-month high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$80.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.76 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$50,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,612,500.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

