FY2019 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Increased by Analyst

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.10.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%.

BHC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

BHC stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

