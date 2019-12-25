Novartis AG to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Novartis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $94.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average of $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its position in Novartis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

