Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $725.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price target on Southwest Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $75.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $92.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $86.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.49 per share, for a total transaction of $382,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,434.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,450 shares of company stock worth $416,561. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 59.24%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

