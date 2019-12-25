FY2019 EPS Estimates for Sunoco LP Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Sunoco in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

In other Sunoco news, insider Machell Simon purchased 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $84,802.25. Also, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,095.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth $203,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

