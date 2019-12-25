FY2019 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report issued on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PZZA. BidaskClub cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. MKM Partners lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CL King initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $64.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,571,000 after buying an additional 75,349 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1,073.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 679,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,393,000 after buying an additional 621,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after acquiring an additional 149,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $102,216.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,200,552 shares of company stock valued at $125,434,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.