FY2019 EPS Estimates for HollyFrontier Corp Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $5.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in HollyFrontier by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,988 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

