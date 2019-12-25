TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($2.09) Per Share

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.10). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TELA. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TELA opened at $12.34 on Monday. TELA Bio has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $15.05.

In other TELA Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 384,615 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $4,649,995.35. Also, Director Matt Zuga purchased 86,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,202.89.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

