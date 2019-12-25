Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Nexa Resources in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEXA. Credit Suisse Group cut Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $8.39 on Monday. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $563.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.86 million. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nexa Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nexa Resources by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

